Joking about former Bachelor star Colton Underwood’s recent engagement to political strategist Jordan C. Brown, out Olympian Gus Kenworthy says the couple are really moving at light-speed: “I’ve had food poisoning longer.”

Kenworthy got to know Underwood during the taping on the Netflix reality series Coming Out Colton, where the freestyle skier helped ‘mentor’ Underwood through the process of coming out and entering life as an out gay man.

US Weekly caught up with Kenworthy Sunday night at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party where he acknowledged he’s spoken to the reality celeb since the engagement announcement last month.

“I have,” said Kenworthy. “Colton’s fiancé, Jordan, is my boyfriend’s best friend, so we’ve seen a lot of them.”

The Olympic silver medalist shared that, while the couples are close, they “haven’t been [on] a ton” of double dates. Describing Underwood and Jordan’s relationship as a “whirlwind romance,” Kenworthy said, “They’re, like, completely swept out to sea with one another. … They bought a house, they’re engaged. They’re moving at the speed of light.”

Exclusive: Gus Kenworthy poked fun at pal #BachelorNation's Colton Underwood‘s speedy engagement to fiancé Jordan C. Brown. https://t.co/QYkaNJIynJ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 28, 2022

Kenworthy adds that he joked with Underwood when he got the call about the engagement: “Oh, my God, you guys literally just met. I’ve had food poisoning longer.”

Beyond the teasing, though, Kenworthy believes the reality star and the political strategist are probably in it “for the long haul.”

“I think that they both have what the other person is looking for,” Kenworthy told US. “I think that Jordan is very smart and composed and very interesting. And Colton’s very sweet and handsome.”

“They’re very in love with one another, but it’s bat s–t crazy,” Kenworthy explained. “They’re moving fast.”

When asked if he will be part of the Underwood/Brown nuptials, said he doesn’t think so. But he did add he doesn’t see an elopement in the couple’s future because “Colton likes attention.”

That aligns with several recent reports that Underwood has allegedly been trying to sell the TV rights to his wedding, but hasn’t found any network takers as yet.

(source: US Weekly)