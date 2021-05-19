Thicc Army Nurse Blaize Preston is This Week’s Instinct Hottie

If you’re like us at Instinct, you have found that the last year has been a lot easier with the hypnotizing effects and the satisfaction that TikTok videos have brought into the digital world. Dance challenges, food videos, travel destinations–we’re here for it all. But nothing has been more gratifying than the silly, sexy, and ever so suggestive booty TikToks. That’s right–we’re talking twerking, dump trunks, droppin’ low drawers, body-ody-ody, and pants that won’t slip on so easily because of all that ass–all of it!

One of our favorites is EMURSEgency, a 25-year-old nurse and combat engineer from the Army National Guard who knows what his followers want to see on their #FYP (For Your Page). And yes, we thank you for your service!

Amassing over 52.1K followers on TikTok, Blaize Preston, is your answer #ThickTok and you’ll soon learn why so many love to watch him walk away. We wanted to get to know the guy behind the gams who hails from Denham Springs, Louisiana and celebrate him as this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Let’s get to know Blaize Preston, A.K.A. EMURSEgency:

INSTINCT: Tell me about your professional work? How/why did you get into nursing?

BLAIZE PRESTON: I am a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department at a level two trauma center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I graduated from the Southern University School of Nursing in May 2019. I am currently attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to get my Masters Degree to fulfill my goal to become a Critical Care/Trauma Nurse Practitioner. Nursing has always been a passion of mine for quite a while. I remember looking into careers that involve helping people in kindergarten when the world trade center was attacked. Outside of the healthcare field, I have also served seven years in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a combat engineer and registered nurse.

You have a nice following on TikTok, what made you want to start creating videos?

I was completing some active duty training at Fort Sam Houston back in August , and I received this text message from my best friend LaDre. At the time this New Orleans bounce song was very popular and he told me I should make a video. I went ahead and recorded the video and received almost 80K views within just 2 days. I reviewed the comments and the majority of the followers wanted me to continue making this type of content so i just continued to upload videos and my page just blew up.

There’s no doubt that your assets bring people joy everyday–what has been the response from followers?

So, the response I have received has been amazing. A Lot of people say they look forward to me posting videos on TikTok and they even ask for special requests and if it’s not too explicit, I usually make the video they requested. I’ve been getting a lot of requests to make TikToks trying on different pants LOL! Especially dress pants.

What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

I really enjoy watching medical documentaries on my days off. I really like guessing the diagnosis before the show says what the patient has. I love staying up to date on medical technologies and disease pathology.

Other than your professional work and making content, what other things bring you joy?

Anything outdoors! I love being around water. I am starting to explore things that I’ve always wanted to do like skydiving, canoeing, outdoor hikes, and bike riding.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

Honestly, I struggled a lot with self confidence growing up so I’m just starting to feel kind of comfortable with myself. My favorite part of my body would most definitely be my chest and lower body.

What do you find you are complimented on the most?

Immediately everyone always notices my lower body LOL, people can spot me a mile away. Patients at work are always complimenting me on the physical build of my body and they think I played football, when I’ve never played any type of contact sport.

What, to you, defines sexy?

Sexy to me would define a person who is totally aware of themselves, knows what they want in life, incredible personality, great sense of humor, and knows how to have a great time. Yes, men with muscles and a nice body are great to look at, but you have to think about how as we age a lot of those physical features fade away leaving you with only internal things to be emotionally connected to the person. I would love to meet a guy who has all of those features I mentioned above.

What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

Graduating from Nursing School with Honors. I was a pretty bad kid in high school and almost didn’t graduate. I graduated the last of my class and barely had an accepting GPA to attend any college. I was able to apply to nursing school with a 3.571 GPA and was accepted the first go around.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Personally, I haven’t accomplished the calming mindset to not let things others do bother me. Professionally, I would love to obtain all five certifications by the Board of Certified Emergency Nursing as I progress towards completing my Masters degree.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

I haven’t found love yet. I usually look for somebody who knows what they want. I look for trust , honesty, respect, loyalty, and a great sense of humor. I am a huge goofball and I would love to meet someone who enjoys laughing and someone who can make me laugh.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? What’s Love Got to Do with It

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? I don’t really keep up with celebs , but if I had to pick I would say Wentworth Miller , especially because he’s thicker 🙂

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? I love chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? MOST DEF ADELE 21 and 25 and Miley Cyrus



What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

Honestly, when you reached out I thought it was a scam LOL! I am honestly grateful for the opportunity and I’m still shocked honestly. I really appreciate all of the love and support I have received from the IG and TikTok community. If I post videos doing whatever and it brings joy to someone’s life during a difficult time, I am doing my job making them smile.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

Never be afraid to live. You only have one life and you might as well take every opportunity and make the absolute best of it.

Follow EMURSEgency (Blaize Preston) on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter to get your daily dose of derriere.