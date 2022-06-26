Thicc Thighs, Pecs, Pride + More

Sharing some of our favorite Insta-posts this week starting with Facundo, who flew his Pride flag high at the beach…

…and THAI sent Pride greetings from Los Angeles:

CBS News’ Thomas Hanson felt the rainbow…

…while Sterling Walker wore his Pride in the sand…

…and Nyle DiMarco was living out loud and proud at New York City Pride:

Ramon Ventura was busting all kinds of moves:

Chubby Tanuki was in the thicc of it all in San Francisco:

Max Emerson’s feet got tired:

John Duff can’t resist good lighting:

Ivan splished and splashed at the beach in Anchorage, Alaska:

Ronnie Woo ate something purple:

Dre helped Nick Miranda up his pec game:

Brandon Osorio and Richie Eisenberg got romantical in wine country:

Thara looked up:

We’re just going to say it – Lucho has great calves:

Johnny Sibilly (Queer As Folk) served up some thicc thighs:

Shomari Francis was down to beach in Cancun:

Alexander Liu (A Sexplanation) wants folks to proudly ‘choke their chicken.’

Peanut the squirrel helped his ‘hooman’ get dressed:

Trevor LaPaglia (The Disappointments) never disappoints:

The inaugural cruise by queer travel company Outbound Travel landed in Lisbon just in time for Pride:

Twenty years ago this week actor/singer Matt Zarley became the first out gay man to be included in PEOPLE Magazine’s “Hottest Bachelors” Issue: