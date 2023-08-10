Things You Probably Didn’t About Reality Star Austin Armacost

Austin Armacost is well-known for starring in the reality TV show ‘The A-List: New York’, which follows the lives of six gay and bisexual men in New York City.

Thereafter, he joined ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 16 back in 2015 where he became a runner-up. In 2017, the 35-year-old TV star returned to the ‘Big Brother’ house as an “All Star” in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 19 where he ranked at 15th place.

Advertisement

Moving on to his personal life, Armacost was born on March 28, 1988 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He initially pursued a career in modeling, which he talked about in a 2010 interview with Chicago Pride.

“actually the day after I graduated high school I packed up my mini van and moved here [Chicago] to pursue my modeling career. I had been modeling for about two years prior and coming up to the city [Chicago] two or three times a month from Indiana,” the reality star shared.

Moreover, he dated fashion designer Marc Jacobs in 2008, but the two of them parted ways the year after. For 8 years, Armacost was also married to a British man named Jake Lees, however, they eventually got divorced in 2016.

In September 2017, he then celebrated his first anniversary with boyfriend Darren Banks who works as an IT Business Architect. The two of them seem to be going strong as a happy couple based on their sweet posts on social media.

Advertisement

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about this hottie, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his thirst-worthy pics, including a steamy shower moment in Greece. 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, chicago.gopride.com