Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘1899’ Hottie Miguel Bernardeau

Miguel Bernardeau is famously known for playing the role of Guzmán Nunier in the hit Spanish Netflix series ‘Elite,’ and more recently, he portrayed the character of Ángel in the mystery TV show ‘1899.’

And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know the actor more with some facts that you probably didn’t know about him…

Bernardeau was born on December 12, 1996 in Valencia, Spain, and he is 25 years old. His star sign is Sagittarius, and his height is reportedly between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches.

The actor is dating Spanish singer Aitana, and they confirmed their relationship in 2019. From 2018 to 2021, Bernardeau portrayed the character of Guzmán in ‘Elite,’ but he decided to leave the show after Season 4.

He also appeared in the TV series ‘Everything Else,’ as well as the 2021 drama film ‘Josefina.’ Furthermore, he will be starring in upcoming projects, such as a miniseries titled ‘The Last One’ and a TV show called ‘Zorro.’

Moving on to his recent portrayal in the Netflix series ‘1899,’ Bernardeau’s character, Ángel, brought the drama and heat in his steamy gay love scene with Ramiro (José Pimentão).

Miguel Bernardeau really brought all the drama from Elite with him to 1899 pic.twitter.com/LVj8OHs9mc — Netflix (@netflix) November 21, 2022

As per Collider, the official synopsis of ‘1899’ by Netflix reads:

“The original series revolves around a migrant steamship heading west to leave the old continent from London to New York. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. When they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

Ángel is a wealthy Spanish passenger on board the migrant ship, and he travels with his brother, who is a priest, and with whom he has an unusual relationship with…

‘1899’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.

