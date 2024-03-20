Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘9-1-1’ Actor Ryan Guzman

Ryan Guzman is known for his portrayal of Noah Sandborn in the erotic psychological thriller film ‘The Boy Next Door’, which is also starring Jennifer Lopez, as well as for starring in the ‘Step Up’ movie series.

He was born on September 21, 1987 in Abilene, Texas. His father Ramón Guzmán Jr. is an immigrant from Mexico while his mother Lisa Anne Hudson is a Californian with English, German, French, Dutch and Swedish ancestry. Not to mention, the actor has a younger brother named Steven.

Guzman graduated from West Campus High School in Sacramento, California, and also attended Sierra College. He started learning Taekwondo at the age of seven, and eventually earned his Black Belt when he was ten.

In fact, prior to pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, Guzman was a mixed martial arts fighter up until 2010 when his fighting license expired. Thereafter, he began a career in modeling then acting, and has now worked on a number of films and television shows.

One of which is ‘9-1-1’, where he is playing the role of firefighter Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz. Eddie has a fan favorite ship with Oliver Stark’s Evan “Buck” Buckley, which is called “Buddie”. The two of them are straight close friends, however, that doesn’t stop the viewers from shipping the duo.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Guzman revealed about what to expect between Eddie and Buck’s friendship, stating:

“We get closer than ever this season. I can only tease that and there’s a lot of changes in the relationship and how we interact… all those things.”

The 36-year-old actor also added that ‘9-1-1’ is “trying to give the audience what they want.” So that’s exciting and something to look forward to! The show’s Season 7 began airing on ABC on March 14, so you can keep up with Guzman’s strong on-screen chemistry with co-star Stark.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, gaytimes.co.uk