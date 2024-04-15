Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘9-1-1.’s Lou Ferrigno Jr.

Lou Ferrigno Jr. is known for portraying the role of a SWAT team leader and decorated officer named Donovan Rocker in the CBS TV series ‘S.W.A.T.’

Louis Jude Ferrigno Jr. was born on November 10, 1984 in Santa Monica, California. He grew up in a family of actors, as his father Lou Ferrigno is an actor and bodybuilder while his mother Carla (Green) Ferrigno is also an actress.

Advertisement

Ferrigno studied at the University of Southern California, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from the Annenberg School for Communication and a minor in Business Law back in 2007. Initially, he was pursuing a career in football, however, he suffered a knee injury as a walk-on linebacker for the 2007 Rose Bowl Champion USC Trojans.

The incident ended his career as an athlete, therefore shifting his focus to acting and improvisation. Ferrigno has since appeared in a couple of films and television shows, including playing the role of firefighter Tommy Kinard in the TV series ‘9-1-1’ which got us to really notice him.

In fact, he was part of the landmark episode in the show’s seventh season. As his character was the impetus for Evan “Buck” Buckley’s (Oliver Stark) bisexual awakening.

Advertisement

Related: The Long-Awaited Kiss: Buck’s Journey in ‘9-1-1’

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actor shared about discussing Buck and Tommy’s romance storyline.

“It was a discussion if I would be willing to have this romantic moment [with Buck], which would be very dissimilar to what I have been really doing thus far,” he recalled.

Ferrigno further expressed,

Advertisement

“I think that it was going to be an experience that would be very beautiful and tender. It just goes beyond labels. It goes beyond names, groups, orientations. It’s two connected souls, and that’s what I wanted to achieve.”

Now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Lou Ferrigno Jr., let’s also take a moment to admire some of his V sexy pics, shall we? 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, hollywoodreporter.com