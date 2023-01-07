Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor Alexander Lincoln

Alexander Lincoln is starring in the gay drama-romance film ‘In from the Side,’ which is set to be released in the US on January 20.

And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

The actor was born on January 21, 1994 in Lambeth, London, and he is 28 years old as of this writing. Prior to portraying the character of Jamie Tate in the British television show ‘Emmerdale,’ Lincoln was actually going to another job interview when he was informed that he got the role.

“I was on my way to the cinema in Walthamstow when I got the call through. I was sort of in shock, filled with fear and then it was just happiness,” he recalled in an interview with Lorraine Kelly.

Aside from ‘Emmerdale,’ the actor also appeared in the 2018 comedy movie ‘Degenerates,’ as well as the short films ‘Wander,’ ‘Sun in the Night,’ and ‘Recall.’ More recently, he starred in the 2022 TV series ‘Everything I Know About Love’ and movies including ‘The Fence’ and ‘Inland.’

Moreover, his portrayal as Mark Newton in the 2022 film ‘In from the Side’ earned him a spot on the British Independent Film Awards long-list for Best Breakthrough Performance.

Lincoln is not particularly skilled in the kitchen, and he revealed to What’s On TV that the best dish he can cook is popcorn. When asked which famous people he would choose to have dinner with, the actor chose the late actor Robin Williams, film director Stanley Kubrick and Australian wildlife expert Steve Irwin.

Lincoln recently opened up about his sexuality by replying to a comment on Instagram, wherein he wrote:

“Thanks so much- really appreciate it!!!! And no, I’m not straight,” followed by a heart emoji.

Moving on to this hottie’s sexy pics… 😉

Sources: ok.co.uk, imdb.com