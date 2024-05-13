Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor and Model Damian Hurley

Damian Hurley is an actor and model who is the son of English actress Elizabeth Hurley and American businessman Steve Bing.

Damian Charles Hurley was born on April 4, 2002 in London, England. He grew up in Gloucestershire with his mother and her former spouse and Indian business tycoon Arun Nayar. One of his famous godfathers is Hugh Grant, whom his mom dated for 13 years before parting ways in 2000.

Elizabeth thereafter asked Grant to be Damian’s godfather. As for his acting career, Damian played the role of Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein in the series ‘The Royals’, wherein his mother was starring as the Queen of the United Kingdom.

He was then signed by the model agency Tess Management in 2018, and thereafter in 2020, he signed with IMG models, which is a modeling agency company that works with international top models like Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, and Gigi and Bella Hadid, among others.

More recently, Damian directed the thriller film ‘Strictly Confidential’, which marks his directorial debut. Not to mention, his mom is starring in the movie, which is about “a woman who goes back to the Caribbean, where her best friend died, to help find out what may have led to her mysterious death,” as per People. There was a lot of press talking about this movie as Damian directed the lesbian sex scene of his mother and she said that it was a comfort for her to be directed by Damian.

“I first came up with this idea when I was 17 after I lost a very close friend of mine to suicide, which was a really devastating time. It was the first loss that me and most of my friends had ever known and the world fell apart and COVID happened and that idea got tucked into a little drawer. I made a short film over lockdown, which one of the head executives at Lionsgate saw and I got a call out of the blue saying that they wanted me to write and direct a feature for them, which is insane to hear,” Damian previously told ET about how his debut film ‘Strictly Confidential’ came to fruition.

