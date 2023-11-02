Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor and Singer Jeremy Pope

In another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about ‘The Inspection’ star Jeremy Pope.

The actor and singer was born on July 9, 1992 in Orlando, Florida, and he is 31 years old as of this writing. Prior to debuting in Hollywood, Pope is a successful Broadway actor, and he received Tony Award nominations in 2019.

His nominations were for Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Pharus Jonathan Young in Choir Boy, as well as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for playing the role of Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.

In Tony Award history, Pope is the sixth person to earn nominations in two categories for separate performances in the same year. Aside from thriving in Broadway, he is also famously known for starring as Archie Coleman in the Netflix series ‘Hollywood,’ which happens to be his first role in a TV show.

Moreover, the 2022 drama film ‘The Inspection’ was his first lead role, and it earned him nominations from the Independent Spirit Awards and Golden Globes.

On top of being a successful actor in both Broadway and Hollywood, Pope is also a singer, and he has released singles including “New Love,” “Feels So Good,” and his 2021 song “Worth a Million,” among others.

In 2013, he came out as gay when he was starring in Choir Boy, and instead of considering it as coming out, he referred to the process as inviting his family, friends and collaborators to “come in” to his identity.

Sources: popbuzz.com, thedailybeast.com