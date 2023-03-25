Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor Calahan Skogman

Calahan Skogman is famously known for playing the role of Matthias Helvar in the hit Netflix series ‘Shadow and Bone.’ And to celebrate the recent release of the show’s second season, let’s get to know more about this hottie, shall we?

Calahan Wade Skogman was born on May 12, 1993 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and his family eventually moved to Seymour when he was a child. His parents are Wade and Stefani, and he is of Swedish, English, and German descent on his father’s side, as well as Italian and Hungarian on his mother’s side.

The 29-year-old actor has a younger brother named Clayton, and his great uncle is the Budapest-born artist Steven Kemenyffy. Calahan is a former collegiate basketball and football player. He has played basketball since he could walk, and had ambitions to join the NBA.

He earned four titles in basketball and football at Seymour Community High School, and he was also recruited by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team. During his final year in high school, the actor was accepted early at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he studied History and played NCAA Division II basketball and football.

He then earned a letter in both sports, and he transferred to the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse after his freshman year. Thereafter, Calahan earned a All-WIAC First Team Honor, and also began his studies in Broadcasting.

He hosted the campus radio show, CWSports: The Handle, and he landed a main role in a production of The Metal Heart, which eventually led him to shift his major to Theatre Performance. After graduating in 2015, the actor moved to Los Angeles, where he obtained a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from the USC School of Dramatic Arts in 2019.

Fast forward to the present, and he is now one of the heartthrobs in the popular fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone.’ Speaking of him being a heartthrob, let’s take a moment to admire some of Calahan’s stunningly sexy pics…

