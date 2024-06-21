Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti is known for starring in the TV series ‘Abbott Elementary’, where he is portraying the character of Jacob Hill, who is described as a “lovably awkward, overeager history teacher.”

Perfetti was born on December 12, 1988 in Rochester, New York. He was raised in Webster, New York, where he attended Webster Schroeder High School. Not to mention, he graduated from the State University of New York at Purchase with a degree in Conservatory of Theater.

Since then, the 35-year-old actor has appeared in a couple of films, television shows and theater productions, including playing the main role of ‘Abbott Elementary’s Jacob at present. In a recent interview with AwardsWatch, he opened up about his experience working with a lot of young actors in the series, expressing:

“I think that adage, I get why it’s a thing, but I am finding, just to be completely corny, that the kids are an incredible gift to me as an actor. Because in the moments where we’re not rolling, their proximity to play and fun and make believe is exactly what I feel like most actors are trying to channel on a set. And so it’s very easy for them. They don’t have any of the bullsh*t that gets in the way of throwing yourself into something, believing it wholeheartedly. And so, yeah, they are this beautiful reminder of what we are all doing there, and they’re just absolutely adorable and hilarious. So yeah, it’s fun.”

Moreover, Perfetti has some upcoming things in store for us, but we’ll have to wait for the deets hopefully in the near future…

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, hollywoodreporter.com, awardswatch.com