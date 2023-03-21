Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor Darren Barnet

Darren Barnet is famously known for playing the role of Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the queer-inclusive Netflix series, ‘Never Have I Ever.’ The show is set to return for its fourth and final season in 2023, and before that, let’s get to know more about this hottie, shall we?

Darren Charles Barnet was born on April 27, 1991 in Los Angeles, California. His mother is of Swedish and Japanese descent while his father, on the other hand, is of German and Cherokee descent.

The 31-year-old actor has an older and a younger sister, and his grandfather was a swing musician named Charlie Barnet. When he was 12 years old, Darren and his mother moved to the suburbs of Orlando, Florida.

He attended Dr. Phillips High School, where he was captain of the lacrosse team, and he graduated in 2009. Darren has been interested in being an actor since he was 5 years old, however, he only seriously pursued it in college, where he acted in plays and short films.

In 2013, the ‘Never Have I Ever’ star graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Berry College. Aside from being an actor, he is also a writer, and he doesn’t only speak English, but also Japanese and conversational Spanish. Not to mention, he studied French as well.

Moreover, Darren moved back to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting, and he has since starred in supporting roles and lead roles in films and television shows, including ‘Love Hard,’ ‘The Summit of the Gods,’ and of course, ‘Never Have I Ever,’ among others.

And now that the get to know portion is done, here are some of Darren’s sexy pics that have the internet in a chokehold!

