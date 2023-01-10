Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor François Arnaud

François Arnaud has joined the Season 2 of the Showtime thriller series ‘Yellowjackets,’ wherein he is playing the role of Coach Scott’s (Steven Kreuger) secret boyfriend Paul.

And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

Arnaud was born on July 5, 1985 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and he is 37 years old as of this writing. He attended a boys choir school called Les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal where he learned to sing and play the piano.

Not to mention, he also received training at the Conservatoire d’art dramatique in Montreal, and he graduated with a degree in arts from Brebeuf College. Moreover, the actor and producer is famously known for the TV shows ‘The Borgias’ and ‘Blindspot,’ as well as the 2009 film ‘I Killed My Mother.’ He also played the role of Sebastien Raine in the series ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Arnaud was raised in both Canada and France, and he fluently speaks English, French and Spanish. His father is a lawyer and real estate developer, and he also has a younger sister. The actor’s real last name is actually Barbeau, but he changed it to Arnaud to avoid confusion with Francois Barbeau, who is a Canadian costume designer.

In September 2020, Arnaud came out as bisexual on Instagram.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, healthyceleb.com, imdb.com