Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor Jonah Hauer-King

Jonah Hauer-King is famously known for playing the role of Prince Eric in the 2023 live-action movie of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Jonah Andre Hauer-King was born on May 30, 1995 in Islington, London, and he was raised Jewish. His mother is an American psycho-therapist and former theater producer named Debra Hauer, while his father, Jeremy King, is a well-known London restaurateur.

The 28-year-old English actor attended Eton College then St John’s College, Cambridge, where he took on acting roles in stage productions and on-screen, as well as graduated with a first class degree in Theology and Religious Studies.

He juggled both studying and acting, which he previously opened up about in an interview with 1883 magazine.

“I’m definitely grateful that I had the chance to go and study something completely different and unrelated to acting. It was great being surrounded by people who were doing different things and had such a diverse range of interests.”

Jonah’s debut feature film is the 2017 movie ‘The Last Photograph,’ where portrayed the lead character Luke Hammond. Over the years, he has done a number of other films and television shows, including his latest one: ‘The Little Mermaid.’

The actor’s portrayal of Prince Eric in the live-action movie has been gaining a lot of positive feedback from the viewers. Moreover, Jonah also played a queer character named Christian Dedea in the 2021 film ‘This Is the Night.’

You can watch his emotional scene with on-screen mother Marie Dedea (Naomi Watts) here:

naomi watts & jonah hauer king playing mother & son in this movie tho…where he finds out his mom knew he was gay and wanted to dress in drag (their scenes in the movie were the only ones i cared about with how hard she came to defend him and gives him one of her dresses & wigs) pic.twitter.com/VmI9caEfyI — michele (@alexguerinss) May 29, 2023

Not to mention, the actor has been making straight and queer people swoon, not only with his talent in acting, but also with his dashing look and charming dimpled smile. Speaking of which, let’s take a moment to admire some of his stunning pics, shall we?

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, 1883magazine.com