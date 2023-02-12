Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor Jonathan Groff

In another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the hottie that is Jonathan Groff, shall we?

Jonathan Drew Groff was born on March 26, 1985 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He is of German roots, as well as of Swiss-German, English and Scottish descent. Growing up, the actor was raised Methodist while his father was raised Mennonite.

Groff’s successful acting career spans over his performances on the big screen, television and Broadway. He is a recipient of a Grammy Award, as well as a nominee for two Tony Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award, among other prestigious accolades.

Moreover, the 37-year-old actor got skin cancer when he was in his 20s, but it was fortunately removed through a surgical procedure. Groff has a 5-inch scar on his biceps, which he got while filming for the Season 1 finale of ‘Glee.’

His dance partner for the “Bohemian Rhapsody” performance accidentally scarred him with her stilettos. Another fact about the actor is that he loved playing the role of King George III in Hamilton because he got the opportunity to build a stronger connection with the audience.

Groff came out as gay during the National Equality March in 2009, and he was previously in a relationship with fellow actor Zachary Quinto. Their relationship lasted from 2012 until the spring of 2013.

In more recent news, the actor is playing Ben Aldridge’s husband in the mystery/horror film, ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ which was released on February 3.