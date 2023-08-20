Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor Matt Bomer

In yet another episode of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the hottie that is Matt Bomer, shall we?

Matthew Staton Bomer, famously known as Matt Bomer, was born on October 11, 1977 in Webster Groves, Greater St. Louis, Missouri. His mother is Elizabeth Macy Staton and his father is John O’Neill Bomer IV, who is a Dallas Cowboys draft pick.

The 45-year-old actor was raised in Spring, Texas, and he attended Klein High School near Houston. He then graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts. Moreover, he went to the same university as his ‘Magic Mike’ co-star Joe Manganiello, and they even graduated in the same year.

Thereafter, Matt moved to New York to pursue a career in acting. He was able to book a few small roles in Broadway. However, he had to work as a bellman at Ian Schrager’s Hudson Hotel, and he also waited tables to pay the bills.

After years of people questioning his sexuality, the actor came out as gay in 2012 during an acceptance speech for his Steve Chase Humanitarian Award. He even thanked his husband, Simon Halls, and their three children during the speech.

Matt admitted in an interview with Out magazine that coming out to his parents wasn’t easy.

“I’m not going to lie and say it was a bed of roses. But with the gift of time and grace, my parents chose love. And I think it’s important for people to know that,” he shared.

Moreover, the actor also revealed in an interview with Attitude that publicly coming out as gay cost him roles.

“I came out at a time when it was very risky to do so – I had a studio film that was about to premiere, and a television series coming out. But to me it was more important to be my almost authentic self, both for my family, and for myself. But to say that didn’t cost me certain things in my career would be a lie. It did. To me that trade-off was worth it. But it hasn’t been some fairy tale — no pun intended,” he expressed.

In 2011, Matt married his now husband Simon, who is a founder and partner of SLATE PR, which is the entertainment industry’s leading PR agency. They have three children, and being a father completely changed the actor’s life.

Not to mention, he is also starring alongside Jonathan Bailey in the upcoming limited series ‘Fellow Travelers’. According to Deadline, the show “is a love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington.”

‘Fellow Travelers’ is set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime plan on October 27, and it will also be making its broadcast debut on Showtime on October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

