Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor Michael Hsu Rosen

Michael Hsu Rosen is well-known for his portrayals of Nabil in ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ and Jayden in ‘Pretty Smart’. Not to mention, he is currently starring as Ben in Netflix’s new super gay show ‘Glamorous’.

Rosen was born and raised in the Upper West Side of New York City, where he attended the Ethical Culture Fieldston School and the Professional Children’s School. For nine years, he also trained at the School of American Ballet.

On top of that, the actor was enrolled at Yale University, but eventually decided to withdraw to pursue a full-time career in acting. Rosen performed with the New York City Ballet while he was still in school.

At the age of 17, he made his Broadway debut in the 2009 revival of West Side Story. Thereafter, the actor appeared in more Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, as well as a number of films and television shows.

He is currently playing the role of Ben in the new queer series, ‘Glamorous,’ which is now available for streaming on Netflix. Ben is a designer who is described as someone with a lot of thoughts and opinions, however, he is “shy” and “lacks confidence.”

Not to mention, he is one of the men in lead character Marco Mejia’s (Miss Benny) ‘Glamorous’ life. Ben is considered as the “nice guy” in the show’s love triangle. In short, it’s impossible not to fall for Rosen’s character, as he has always been there for Marco throughout the entire season.

IRL, the 32-year-old actor and dancer is as lovable as his ‘Glamorous’ role. According to his co-star Miss Benny’s statement during an interview with TVLine,

“Michael [Hsu Rosen] is so cute and sweet, and the way he plays Ben is so endearing. When I watch the show, I geek out. I separate myself from Marco and just enjoy this cute little flirt thing they have going on.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the heartthrob that is Michael Hsu Rosen, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his V sexy thirst traps, shall we?

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, dexerto.com, tvline.com