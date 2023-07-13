Things You Probably Didn’t Know About AHS Actor Cody Fern

Cody Fern is known for his portrayal of Michael Langdon in ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ back in 2018.

The actor was born on July 6, 1988 in Southern Cross in rural Western Australia. He attended Merredin Senior High School’s boarding school, and he graduated with an Honors Degree in Commerce from Curtin University of Technology in 2009.

Advertisement

Prior to pursuing a career in acting, Fern initially worked in finance. However, he decided to stray from that career path, as he admitted that it wasn’t for him.

“I was just a miserable human being when I was working in finance. I hated my life. I hated where I was going. I hated every part of it and knew that I had to do something radical—and fast. I was looking down at people’s lives and thinking, ‘Wow. This is not what I want my life to be. But I’m here and I’m doing it and I’m trying to fit in,'” he stated during a 2017 interview with Anthem Magazine.

Aside from his role in ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’, the 35-year-old Australian actor is also known for starring in 2017’s ‘The Tribes of Palos Verdes’ which was his debut feature film. Not to mention, he has appeared in a couple of other movies and television shows, including ‘Father Stu’, ‘Fairyland’, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’, and ‘House of Cards’, among others.

Advertisement

Moreover, there have been speculations about Fern’s sexuality, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. He was also rumored to be dating model and social media personality Eric Smith, but it has yet to be confirmed as well.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Cody Fern, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his thirst-worthy pics, shall we? 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, anthemmagazine.com