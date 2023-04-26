Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘AHS’ Actor Nico Greetham

Nico Greetham is known for starring in Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10, as well as playing the recurring role of Nick in the 2022 LGBTQ+ series ‘Love, Victor.’

Nico was born on March 5, 1995 in Woodbridge, Virginia, and he has two sisters. His father is of Scottish descent while his mother is of Colombian descent, and they are both doctors. He attended Osbourn Park High School, which is a public high school in Virginia.

Nico pursued gymnastics as a child, however he sustained an injury when he was 8 years old, which forced him to stop practicing the sport. Thereafter, he began dancing, and aspired to compete on the reality dance competition show, ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’

In 2013, Nico auditioned and successfully joined the show’s tenth season, where he became a finalist. He then moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

In a previous interview with Behind the Blinds, the 28-year-old actor and dancer was asked if dancing had always been his dream, and to that, he admitted:

“The dream was always acting but dance and gymnastics kind of naturally found their way into my life. I was a gymnast first and injured myself then decided to follow my older sister’s footsteps in dance. I watched the tv show ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and saw that it was possible to be on tv AND dance at the same time. That quickly became my reason for dancing.”

Aside from dancing and acting on TV shows, Nico also made his Broadway debut in Disney’s Newsies.

“Broadway was the most incredible ‘surprise’ of my life. I never expected to end up in New York… let alone singing, dancing, and acting! It turned out to be one of my most cherished experiences in my life.” he shared about his Broadway experience.

The actor further expressed:

“Every time I watch a musical theatre show I am in awe of the fact that the performers are the best of the best in dancing, singing, and acting.. and then have to repeat the show eight times a week!! I think they are the hardest working people in the world. My hat tips to the theatre!”

Aside from the aforementioned, Nico also starred in the TV series ‘Power Rangers Ninja Steel,’ as well as Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Prom’ film, which was a breakout moment for him, among others. Not to mention, he also played the role of Oscar in the 2020 LGBTQ+ film, ‘Dramarama.’

And now that we’ve gotten to know this hottie a bit better, let’s move on to admiring the moments when he served THIRST on Instagram, shall we? 😉

Also dropping this recent pic of Nico with ‘Fire Island’ actor Zane Phillips:

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com, behindtheblinds.be