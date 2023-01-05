Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘AHS’ Matthew William Bishop

In yet another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about ‘American Horror Story: New York City’ star Matthew William Bishop, who played the role of Big Daddy in the horror series.

Bishop is based in New York City, and the recently concluded Season 11 of ‘American Horror Story’ was his debut show. Prior to portraying the character of Big Daddy, the actor worked in corporate public relations for 10 years, and most recently as Vice President at Edelman New York.

In September 2021, Bishop left Edelman to pursue a different career path, and he got his big break in acting when Ryan Murphy cast him in ‘American Horror Story: New York City.’ Aside from acting, he is currently studying various new skills, including jiu-jitsu, dance and professional stunts.

‘American Horror Story: New York City’ premiered on FX on October 19, and it is now available for streaming on Hulu.

