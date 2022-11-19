Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘AHS: NYC’s Russell Tovey

Russell Tovey is currently starring in the latest season of the ‘American Horror Story’ anthology titled ‘American Horror Story: NYC,’ wherein he is playing the role of a closeted cop in New York named Patrick.

And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know a bit more facts that you probably didn’t know about him, shall we?

The 40-year-old English actor is famously known for his portrayals in ‘Being Human,’ ‘Years & Years,’ and ‘The History Boys.’ He was born on November 14, 1981 in Billericay, Essex, England. Tovey started out as a child actor, and he began his acting career when he was 11 years old.

In 1994, he took on his first television role in the CBBC children’s series ‘Mud.’ At the age of 12, the actor starred in a Heinz ketchup advert, which won awards. Fast forward to 2008, he revealed in an interview with Attitude that he enjoys playing darker characters.

Aside from being a talented actor, Tovey is also a voice-over artist, author and playwright. He narrated the documentary series ‘Sun, Sex and Suspicious Parents’ from 2011 to 2015. He also narrated the audiobooks ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray,’ ‘High Fidelity,’ and the ‘Tom Gates’ series.

On top of all that, the actor has written three plays, as well as a short film titled ‘Victor.’ Before pursuing a career in acting, Tovey wanted to be a History teacher. However, watching ‘Dead Poets Society,’ ‘The Goonies,’ and ‘Stand By Me’ made him want to become an actor instead.

Tovey is in a relationship with personal trainer Steve Brockman.

Moving on to some of his sexy pics…

Source: whattowatch.com