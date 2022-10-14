Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘AHS’ Star Isaac Cole Powell

Isaac Cole Powell is starring in the upcoming ‘American Horror Story: NYC,’ and he will be playing the character of Theo.

And while we’re waiting for the premiere of Season 11 on FX on October 19, let’s get to know a bit more about the hottie that is Powell, and discover things that you probably didn’t know about him. Also, let’s throw in some photos of the actor that had the internet thirsting for more…

Powell was born on December 30, 1994 in North Carolina, and he is the youngest out of three children. He attended a performing arts high school, Philip J. Weaver Academy, and in 2017, he graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Thereafter, he went to New York where he was cast in a couple of mid-level productions. The 27-year-old actor came out as gay at the age of 16. Moving on to his big break, Powell starred in the 2017 revival of the Broadway show Once On This Island.

He also made a name for himself after playing the lead role of Tony in the big revival of West Side Story on Broadway. From the years 2021 and 2022, Powell has starred in a number of ‘American Horror Story’ episodes, playing the roles of Theo and Troy Lord.

Now, we move on to his thirst-worthy snaps…

