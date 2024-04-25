Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd is known for creating and starring in the hit Netflix series ‘Baby Reindeer’, which is based on his real-life experience and one-man show.

The 34-year-old Scottish writer, actor and comedian is portraying the character of a struggling comedian named Donny Dunn, who ends up being stalked by a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning) after his initial act of kindness towards her.

‘Baby Reindeer’ started off as a hit one-man play, which premiered at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, before being adapted into a limited series. 

Richard Robert Steven Gadd was born on May 11, 1989 in Wormit, Fife, Scotland. He made a name for himself with his show Monkey See Monkey Do at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016. The Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning show saw Gadd open up about mental health, gay shame, as well as being a sexual assault survivor.

Moreover, the actor identifies as bisexual, and he is also an ambassador for We Are Survivors, which is a UK-based charity dedicated to helping male sexual abuse survivors. In an interview with Attitude, he talked about his sexuality, sharing:

“I sometimes change with the tide. I feel very strongly for both. I think we’re just learning to see the world in different ways and not be so rigid about it. And I feel like I’m constantly in a state of flux with my sexuality.”

“Some days I feel a certain way and other days I feel other ways. But every time I land on one, my brain flies off to the other. It’s almost like a restlessness. But maybe that’s what bisexuality is,” Gadd further expressed.

