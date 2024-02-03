Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Below Deck’ Star Fraser Olender

Fraser Olender is known for starring in the reality TV series ‘Below Deck’, where he is one of the “boat’s yachties,” particularly the Chief Steward.

Olender was born on October 26, 1993 in Hampstead, London, and he graduated from the University of Buckingham in 2014. Thereafter, he did modeling, as well as worked as a talent agent.

Prior to joining ‘Below Deck’, the 30-year-old British TV star appeared in Season 11 of ‘Made In Chelsea’ where he was introduced as Lucy Watson’s best friend. Moreover, he has been in the yachting industry for 6 years, and his special skill is that he speaks fluent French.

Not to mention, ‘Below Deck’ is currently on Season 11, where Olender kissed a charter guest named Steven. The reality star also revealed that he is currently in a relationship, and he spilled all the deets in a recent interview with E! News.

“I do break one of my No. 1 rules actually, and I end up getting with the guest. We’ll see what happens there. It’s quite an exciting part of this season,” he stated.

Despite the anticipation surrounding his first yacht romance, the ‘Below Deck’ hottie admitted that he is “a bit nervous for everyone to see” it, but then added that it’s “quite exciting.” According to the outlet, Olender didn’t share his current status with Steven, however, he revealed:

“I’m in a relationship at the moment.”

“I’m getting lots of DMs of people asking what’s going on, but you’ll all find out in due course. You gotta stay tuned,” he teased.

‘Below Deck’ Season 11 is set to premiere on February 5 on Bravo, and it will also be available for next day streaming on Peacock.

In the meantime, let’s take a moment to admire the hottie that is Fraser Olender and his steamy pics, as he is not only a Chief Steward on the yacht, but also a PRO thirst trapper on the gram… 😉

Sources: graziadaily.co.uk, bravotv.com, imdb.com, eonline.com