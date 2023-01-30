Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Bling Empire’ Actor Blake Abbie

Blake Abbie is starring in the 2023 Netflix series, ‘Bling Empire: New York.’ And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

Blake is a 32-year-old Scorpio, who was born in Montreal, Canada. He later on moved to Toronto, and then relocated to Vancouver when he was in high school. The actor’s late father was Scottish, and his mother is Chinese.

“My mother is Chinese from Hangzhou and my dad is from Scotland, born in Edinburgh. I’m a mixture of European and Chinese. A white European blond haired blue-eyed man, and a Chinese gu niang [girl],” he shared in an interview with Mixed Asian Media.

Aside from growing up in Canada, Blake spent some summers in Hong Kong to be with his mother.

“My mum at some point in my childhood had to move to Hong Kong for work so I would spend some summers in Hong Kong,” the actor recalled.

He speaks three languages, including English, French and Mandarin, which he learned growing up. According to Blake,

“I spoke English and French, and I spoke to my mum a little bit in Mandarin. My grandparents lived with us at one point and they speak Hangzhou dialect and Mandarin.”

Moving on to his career, he is not only an actor, but also an editor. He started out in the magazine industry as a photography assistant, and then shifted to being an editorial assistant. At present, Blake is now an editor-at-large for A Magazine Curated By.

As an actor, he starred in the 2018 Chinese series, ‘Meteor Garden,’ as well as the 2021 film ‘Ming tian hui hao de.’ He is also one of the main stars in ‘Bling Empire: New York,’ which is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Moreover, Blake identifies as queer. In an interview with Page Six, the actor admitted that he is often “feeling more pressure” to represent the community properly as one of the few Asian queer people on screen.

Now, let’s take a moment to admire some of his pics that made the internet fall in love… <3

Sources: womenshealthmag.com, pagesix.com, imdb.com