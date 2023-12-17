Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Bridgerton’ Actor Calam Lynch

Calam Lynch is known for playing the role of Theo Sharpe in the second season of Netflix’s hit series ‘Bridgerton’. Not to mention, he is also portraying the character of titular Archie or young Cary Grant in the miniseries ‘Archie’.

Calam Finbar Lynch was born on November 7, 1994 in Warwickshire, England, and his parents are Irish actors Niamh Cusack and Finbar Lynch. In 2017, he graduated from Somerville College, Oxford where he studied classics and participated in stage productions.

The 29-year-old British actor’s interest was initially set on football, however, it shifted to acting after he became inspired by his cousin Max Irons. Lynch was in his final year at university when he signed with an agent, and appeared in the 2017 film ‘Dunkirk’, which marks his big screen debut.

Thereafter, he has done a couple of films, television shows and stage productions, including his most recent one titled ‘Archie’. The miniseries is about the life of the legendary Hollywood star Cary Grant, and it is reportedly partially based on the 2011 memoir Dear Cary: My Life With Cary Grant, which was written by the actor’s third ex-wife Dyan Cannon.

‘Archie’ shows the friendship of young Grant and Randolph Scott, who are rumored to be lovers, and they are portrayed by Lynch and Dan Patridge, respectively.

Cary Grant e Randolph Scott na série ARCHIE do itv 🚨ALERTA GORE🚨 a série os retratou apenas como amigos, não citando em nenhum momento o relacionamento romântico entre eles pic.twitter.com/SJDIiKnU6s — 𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓽𝓰𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓻𝔂 (@Mont6147) November 30, 2023

Moreover, ‘Archie’ is available for streaming in the US via Britbox.

Also, here’s shirtless Calam Lynch, ’cause why not? 😉

