Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Bridgerton’s Luke Newton

Luke Newton is known for his portrayal in the hit Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’, where he is playing the role of the third Bridgerton child named Colin.

Luke Paul Anthony Newton was born on February 5, 1993 in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex. His parents are reportedly divorced, and his mother Michelle eventually remarried in 2006. Not to mention, he has a younger sister named Lauren.

Advertisement

The ‘Bridgerton’ star attended Northbrook College Sussex, and he also formed the boy band called South 4, which includes him, Oli Reynolds, Joel Baylis, and Henry Tredinnick. Thereafter, he had his training at the London School of Musical Theatre.

Newton made his TV debut in BBC Two’s teen series ‘The Cut’, where he appeared in 11 episodes. Fast forward to the present, and he has now worked on a couple of television shows and theater productions.

Advertisement

Not to mention, the 31-year-old English actor is also making viewers swoon with his portrayal of Colin, who is the very charming love interest of Lady Penelope (Nicola Coughlin). The focus of the upcoming ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 follows the story of the two characters, and viewers are looking forward to it.

In fact, Newton teased about the highly anticipated season during a Valentine’s Day ‘Bridgerton’ fan event in London stating:

Advertisement

“It’s just steamy across the board.”

Moreover, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is set to be released on Netflix in two parts on May 16 and June 13. In the meantime, you can watch the official clip here:

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, variety.com