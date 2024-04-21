Things You Probably Didn’t Know About British Actor Callum Turner

Callum Turner is known for his portrayal of Theseus Scamander, the brother of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in the 2018 film ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ in 2022.

Callum Robilliard Turner was born on February 15, 1990 in Hammersmith, London. He then grew up in Chelsea, where all he and his friends reportedly did was play football. In fact, he initially wanted to be become a footballer prior to pursuing a career in acting.

In a new interview with GQ, Turner revealed the reason why it didn’t work out for him as an athlete, admitting:

“I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t know I had to put in as much effort as the others. And I didn’t.”

Thereafter, he began his career in the entertainment industry as a model in 2010. Turner modeled for well-known companies like Next and Reebok, then landed his first acting role in ‘Think of England’, which is a short student film for the University of Hertfordshire Film and Television program.

In a 2014 interview at the Cannes Film Festival, he mentioned that his love for films was instilled by his mother, who also inspired him to become an actor. Fast forward to the present, the 34-year-old British actor has now worked on a number of films and television shows, as well as a few theater productions.

In fact, Turner is starring alongside Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan in the 2024 war drama miniseries ‘Masters of the Air’, which is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

