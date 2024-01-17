Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Celeb Designer David Bromstad

David Bromstad is a designer and TV personality, who is known for hosting several HGTV shows, including ‘Color Splash’, ‘Design Star All-Stars’ and ‘My Lottery Dream Home’, among others.

David Reed Bromstad was born on August 17, 1973 in Cokato, Minnesota, and he is the youngest of four children. His mother Diane Marlys Bromstad is of Swedish and German descent, while his father Richard Harold David Bromstad is of Norwegian descent.

As for the beginning of his career, Bromstad decided to pursue a career as a Disney animator back when he was a student at Wayzata High School. He has always been interested in art and design, and eventually attended the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, which is a school known to kick-start careers with Disney.

Thereafter, the celebrity designer graduated and worked as a Disney illustrator before starting his very-own company called Bromstad Studio. Fast forward to when he moved to Miami Beach, Bromstad joined and became the winner of ‘HGTV Design Star’s debut season.

Winning in the reality TV series opened more opportunities for him to host a number of HGTV shows, including ‘My Lottery Dream Home’, which he began hosting back in 2015. The reality series now has 13 seasons as of this writing.

Moreover, Bromstad is gay, and he reportedly has a “tattoo addiction” where he leans towards designs that reflect his love for family, color, gay pride, and Disney. As for designing, the 50-year-old TV host expressed that he “blends styles that incorporate realism and fantasy.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about David Bromstad, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his colorful thirst traps, shall we? 😉

