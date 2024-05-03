Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Challengers’ Actor Mike Faist

Mike Faist’s latest project is the 2024 sport/romance film ‘Challengers’, where he is portraying the role of Art Donaldson — a tennis champion on a losing streak.

The 32-year-old actor is starring alongside Zendaya and Josh O’Connor, and they are in a steamy love triangle in the movie. Faist’s Art is married to former tennis star Tashi (Zendaya), who threatens to leave him if he doesn’t get back to winning.

Meanwhile, he competes against O’Connor’s Patrick Zweig, who is a fellow tennis star, his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-lover. Talk about a complicated love triangle…

Moreover, Michael David Faist was born on January 5, 1992 in Gahanna, Ohio, and he was adopted by his parents Julia and Kurt Faist. He then met his birth mother and her family when he was 17 years old. Not to mention, the actor has a pilot’s license, as his mother’s family are reportedly mostly pilots, and the eldest of his two half-brothers taught him how to fly a plane.

Faist attended The Academy of Performing Arts (TAPA) where he fell in love with acting. He acted in productions at Gahanna Lincoln High School, graduated a year early, and moved to New York to pursue an acting career on stage. His first big break was the Broadway production of Newsies.

In 2023, the actor played the role of Jack Twist in the West End production of the gay cowboy romance, Brokeback Mountain. Thereafter, starring in ‘Challengers’ is considered to be one of the biggest films in Faist’s career.

‘Challengers’ was released in theaters on April 26.

Aside from acting and obtaining a pilot’s license, Faist also campaigned for gay marriage prior to gaining popularity.

