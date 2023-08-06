Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Chilean Gymnast Tomás González

Tomás González is a well-known artistic gymnast who is the first in his country, Chile, to win medals at World Cup events. Not to mention, he is also the first to qualify for a Summer Olympic Games.

Enrique Tomás González Sepúlveda was born on November 22, 1985 in Santiago, Chile. Throughout his artistic gymnastics career so far, he has won numerous medals, including nine medals at World Cup Events, six medals at Pan American Games, and seven medals at South American Games.

On top of those, the gymnast also won a gold medal to qualify for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London where he placed 4th in the floor and vault finals. Thereafter, González also participated at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Moreover, he opened up about his sexuality in his new autobiography titled “Champion: Lessons, triumphs and falls of an Olympic gymnast”. The 37-year-old Chilean gymnast then openly confirmed about it during an interview with La Tercera, stating:

“I suppose that is no longer an issue, but yes, I am gay. And if it is about making it public, I prefer to do it in this book.”

At the age of 24, González decided to be honest with himself about the fact that he was attracted to people of the same sex for a long time.

“I cried a lot those days. I was in the process of coming to terms with myself as a homosexual and I felt that a part of me was dying too,” he further expressed.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about this Olympic hottie, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his thirsty-worthy pics, shall we?

