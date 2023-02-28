Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Cocaine Bear’s Aaron Holliday

Aaron Holliday is a breakout actor starring in the thriller/action film, ‘Cocaine Bear,’ which was recently released on February 24.

And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we? Also, while we’re at it, we’ll throw in some of his sexy pics… 😉

Aaron reportedly grew up in Miami Beach, and he spent most of his childhood on stage. He then attended Miami Dade College to pursue a degree in Arts. Later on, the actor moved to Los Angeles, California to further his acting career, and he eventually landed lead roles in indie features.

Not to mention, Aaron is well-known for appearing in the 2023 film ‘Cocaine Bear,’ and the TV shows ‘Sharp Objects’ and ‘Euphoria.’ He has also starred in short films, including ‘Any Other Day,’ ‘Tobi’ and ‘Dead. Gay. Fictional,’ among others.

Now, we move on to some of Aaron’s pics that had the internet thirsting for more. 😉

Moreover, the official synopsis of ‘Cocaine Bear’ reads:

“Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.”

Sources: cleartalentgroup.com, cocainebear.movie, imdb.com