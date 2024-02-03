Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Comedian & Actor Cole Escola

Cole Escola is an actor, comedian and singer who is known for appearing in the American sketch comedy program ‘Jeffery & Cole Casserole’, the TV show ‘Difficult People’ and the dark comedy series ‘Search Party’, among others.

Escola was born on November 25, 1986 in Clatskanie, Oregon, where they were also raised. They then lived in government housing with their mother and brother after their father chased them out of their mobile home with a gun.

Not to mention, the actor also has a sister who was not living with them at the time. Escola’s first onstage performances go way back to when they participated in community theater, as well as starred in high school productions, including Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables and Little Shop of Horrors.

In 2005, the comedian graduated from R. A. Long High School, then moved to New York City where they studied Humanities at Marymount Manhattan College. Escola decided to drop out of college after a year, and they thereafter performed at children’s birthday parties, as well as worked at the Scholastic bookstore.

The actor kicked off their career onstage in 2008 and on-screen in 2009. Fast forward to the present, and they now have a number of films and televisions shows credited on their filmography, including portraying the character of Chip Wreck in Max’s ‘Search Party’.

According to IndieWire, Escola’s favorite movie character as a 5-year-old child was ‘Beauty and the Beast’s Mrs. Potts, which is probably why they have an “affinity for playing older women.” Meanwhile, the 37-year-old American comedian’s ‘Search Party’ role is described as “a psychotic 30-something heir cross-dressing as his wealthy aunt Lyla (Susan Sarandon), and keeping celebrity murderess Dory (Alia Shawkat) trapped in a padded basement.”

Moreover, Escola came out as non-binary in 2022.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, indiewire.com