Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Drag Race España’s Javier Calvo

In yet another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the hottie that is Javier Calvo, shall we?

Javier Calvo Guirao was born on January 21, 1991 in Madrid, Spain. He started to pursue acting in theater at the age of 11, and his debut film is 2007’s ‘Doctor Infierno.’ He also received critical acclaim for portraying the role of gay teenager Fernando “Fer” Redondo in his debut TV show, ‘Física o Química,’ which began in 2008.

Aside from acting, Javier is also a stage, film and television director, and writer. His well-known works include the 2020 TV mini series ‘Veneno,’ the Netflix show ‘Paquita Salas,’ and the 2017 film ‘Holy Camp!,’ among others.

The 32-year-old Spanish actor is also a panelist for ‘Mask Singer: Adivina quién canta’ since 2020, and he was announced as a judge for ‘Drag Race España’ in March 2021. Random Fact: Javier is fluent in English.

Moreover, he is openly gay, and has been in a relationship with Spanish actor and director, Javier Ambrossi since 2010. Together, the two of them directed the film adaptation of the musical, ‘La llamada’ (‘Holy Camp!’), as well as created the web series ‘Paquita Salas.’

Clearly, the Javier boyfriends are more than just hotties, as they are also very talented actors and creators. Still, admiring some of Javier Calvo’s sexy pics is not such a bad idea, is it? 😉

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com