Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Drag Race UK’s Ella Vaday

Ella Vaday is an actor, dancer and drag queen who is famously known for competing in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Series 3.

Ella, whose birth name is Nick Collier, was born on September 23, 1988 in London, England, and he was based in Dagenham, East London when he was a child. He was a fan of singing and dancing growing up, and decided to attend Bird College, which is a performing arts school located in Sidcup, South East London.

Thereafter, Ella was a backup dancer for Olly Murs and Eoghan Quigg on ‘The X Factor’. He also worked in theater with several credits, including Cats, Peter Pan and Wicked, among other stage productions.

In 2021, Ella joined the third series of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ where he received four challenge wins and placed as a runner-up. In an interview with Fyne Times, he shared about how his career as a drag queen started, recalling:

“Well, I’ve watched Ru Paul’s Drag Race since it first came out. My best friend and flatmate was on a royal Caribbean ship going around America when drag race first came out and he came back and said ‘Nick you need to watch drag race, you’re going to love it’. So, I started watching and it was like nothing I had ever seen before. It was really fun, seeing the LGBTQ+ community on the screen being really funny, being shady just really, really great.”

“It wasn’t until 2017 that I did my first charity drag gala to raise money for a charity. That was my first experience – and I looked awful – it was in 2017 on the Pride London main stage in Trafalgar Square as part of a big group of Westend performers in drag so that was pretty cool,” the 34-year-old English drag queen further expressed.

Aside from acting, singing and slaying as a drag queen, he has also been actively participating in charitable events, such as CoppaFeel’s breast health awareness charity and Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk, among others.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hot and talented Ella Vaday, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy out of drag pics…

