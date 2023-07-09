Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Dynasty’s Rafael de la Fuente

Rafael de la Fuente is famously know for playing the role of Sam “Sammy Jo” Jones in the soap opera reboot of ‘Dynasty.’

Rafael Alfredo De la Fuente Torres Jr. was born on November 11, 1986 in Caracas, Venezuela. His father is a bariatric surgeon named Rafael Sr. while his mother is named Helena, and he has a younger sister named Alma.

Rafael moved to the United States after high school. He attended The University of Tampa where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2009. He initially wanted to be a singer, but eventually decided to pursue a career in acting after graduating from college.

Thereafter, the 36-year-old Venezuelan actor and singer has landed roles in a couple of films and television shows, including portraying the gay male version of Sam Jones (originally known as Sammy Jo Carrington, portrayed by Heather Locklear) in The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ reboot.

In real life, Rafael is openly gay, and he is reportedly previously married to Australian actor Hugh Sheridan. The two of them reportedly tied the knot in 2009, and their marriage eventually ended in 2018.

During a Pride chat with trans actress Ivory Aquino, Rafael opened up about his struggles prior to coming out.

“I always knew [I was gay] from a very young age. I always felt what I felt inside of me was a little bit different than what was considered normal. When I was very young, probably around five or four, I identified male, but I didn’t have that separation of, like, this is boys’ stuff and this is girls’ stuff and I am supposed to like boys’ stuff. I liked everything. I liked to play with my girl cousin, I like to play with my Barbies. I liked to play sport with my boy friends. I had more girl crushes than boy crushes, but this was at four or five,” he recalled.

The actor further shared how it took him many years to come out, expressing:

“I remember having a situation with my dad when one of my older cousins, who was a girl, painted my nails and I very proudly went to tell my dad, but he was very upset and he yelled at me and said ‘no, that that was for girls’. That was the first moment I felt shame. But then when I was older, in my teenage years, I had feelings for boys and I immediately suppressed them. I never really told myself ‘I’m gay’. not even in my head. I would suppress it. Until I was 20 when I came out.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know more about the hottie that is Rafael de la Fuente, let’s also take a look at some of sexy pics, shall we? 😉

