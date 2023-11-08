Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Elite’ Actor Alex Pastrana

Alex Pastrana is known for starring in the hit Spanish Netflix series ‘Elite’, where he portrayed the main antagonist Raúl in Seasons 6 and 7.

The actor was born on February 12, 1992 in Caracas, Venezuela. He later moved to Spain, where he studied at the prestigious acting school, Estudio Corazza, in Madrid for 4 years. Thereafter, he starred as Nacho in the 2022 film ‘Under Her Control’, as well as played the role of Ulises in the TV series ‘Welcome to Eden’.

Advertisement

‘Elite’ SPOILER incoming…

As mentioned, he portrayed one of ‘Elite’s antagonists, Raúl, who is a famous influencer. His relationship with now ex-girlfriend Sara was toxic, as he resorted to physical violence. He remained to be not remorseful of his wrongdoings, and eventually met his end after being pushed off a rooftop by Carmen (Maribel Verdú) during a heated argument.

In a previous interview with Just Jared, Pastrana opened up about how felt playing the role of Raúl, admitting:

“Not going to lie, I was scared at the beginning. People were going to know me for such a twisted character. But at the same time, it was the kind of challenge that I’m interested in.”

Advertisement

“It was hard to get in the skin of such a character, but I had my coach Oscar Velado, and also listening to friends of mine and women that have suffered this kind of abuse helped me build the character. So I believe that seeing this on screen helps bring awareness around toxic and dangerous relationships,” the 31-year-old actor further expressed.

Pastrana may be a baddie in ‘Elite’, but he certainly is a goodie at serving thirst on the gram, and here are the receipts 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: imdb.com, elite-netflix.fandom.com, justjared.com