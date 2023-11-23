Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Élite’s Alejandro Albarracín

Alejandro Albarracín is a Spanish actor known for appearing in the TV shows ‘Gavilanes’, ‘Rocío, casi madre’ and ‘Los hombres de Paco’.

Alejandro Albarracín Mateos was born on December 29, 1982 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. Aside from the mentioned series, he has also done a couple of other films and television shows, including his most recent portrayal of Luis Lorenzo Marín Conejero in ‘Élite’.

The 40-year-old Spanish actor’s character is the new head of studies, who is said to help with the mental heath struggles of the students in Las Encinas. In an interview with Shangay, Albarracín touched on the subject of mental health, and also opened up about his personal experience with it.

“When I was little I went to the psychologist because I was a very shy child. And I have seen it very normally; I have always had mental health very present. It is very important that we all think the same because it is necessary to learn how the mind works, how we can manage and solve our problems,” he shared.

The actor added,

“In education, the same. It is as important to learn mathematics and language as it is to know how to relate and know ourselves . There is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Moreover, he also talked about the LGBTQ+ representation that has always been depicted in the hit Spanish Netflix series.

“It is one of the things that Élite does best , representing LGTBIQ+ stories. Thanks to the series, many young people have been able to find new queer references . In addition to entertaining and amusing, it has touched the viewer with very necessary topics, and I think that is not valued enough,” Albarracín further expressed.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Alejandro Albarracín, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his pics that scream SEXY ZADDY 😉

Sources: imdb.com, es.wikipedia.org, queerty.com, shangay.com