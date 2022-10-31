Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Elite’s Fernando Líndez

Fernando Líndez is well-known for playing the role of Alejandro Beltrán in the Spanish teen drama series ‘Skam España’ since its first season.

And since it was recently announced that he will be joining the cast of Netflix’s hit Spanish series ‘Elite’ for its seventh season, let’s get to know more about the actor with some facts that you probably didn’t know about him.

Líndez was born on March 16, 2000 in Madrid, Spain. Aside from being an actor, he is also a model. In fact he began his career in 2017 when he received a direct message from an agency while he was in between classes.

The agency asked him to come and meet them, and a few months later, he walked the runway for Palomo Spain and made his debut during the Madrid Fashion Week. However, his breakthrough wasn’t until 2019 when he opened for a Versace show.

Thereafter, Líndez modeled for a number of huge names in the fashion industry, which was why he had to give up golf and MMA to focus on modeling. He opened for DSquared2 and Dunhill, as well as closed a show for Prada in Shanghai and Jacquemus’ tenth-anniversary show in Provence.

In June 2019, the 22-year-old actor and model also walked in Virgil Abloh’s Place Dauphine takeover for Louis Vuitton. Moving on to his acting career, Líndez portrayed the heartthrob Alejandro Beltrán in the teen drama ‘Skam España,’ which is the Spanish adaptation of the hit Norwegian series ‘Skam.’

And as mentioned, Netflix’s ‘Elite’ was renewed for a seventh season ahead of its Season 6 premiere, and Líndez was announced as one of the new cast members.

Now we shift to the most exciting part, which is Líndez’s stunningly hot photos that will most likely make you fall in love with him even more. <3

What’s not to love, aye? 😉

Source: themoviedb.org