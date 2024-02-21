Things You Probably Didn’t Know About English Actor Freddie Fox

Freddie Fox is known for portraying the roles of Freddie Baxter in the 2015 TV shows ‘Cucumber’ and ‘Banana’, as well as Jeremy Bamber in the British crime drama series ‘White House Farm’.

Frederick Samson Robert Morice Fox was born on April 5, 1989 in Hammersmith, London. He grew up surrounded by actors and writers from a young age, and he was raised between London and his family home in Kimmeridge Bay, Dorset.

Advertisement

In fact, both of his parents, Joanna David and Edward Fox, are actors, as well as his older sister Emilia Fox. Freddie studied at Arnold House School where he represented the entire student body.

During secondary school, he was able to overcome a “fairly serious dyslexia,” and even took on the title of prefect at Bryanston School. In 2010, Freddie graduated from Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, and he was praised by his drama teachers for his talent in acting.

Advertisement

Fast forward to the present, the 34-year-old English actor has appeared in a number of films, televisions shows and stage productions. Moreover, he opened up about his sexuality in a 2015 interview with The Telegraph, stating:

“I’ve had girlfriends, but I wouldn’t wish to say ‘I am this or I am that’, because at some time in my life I might fall in love with a man.”

“I think being able to say that you have a more rounded experience as a human being, whether it be through sexuality, or whatever, is now perceived as a real advantage,” he further expressed in a November 2020 interview with the outlet.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org/wiki, thepinknews.com, telegraph.co.uk