Things You Probably Didn’t Know About English Actor Kieron Richardson

Kieron Richardson is an actor and television presenter, who is known for portraying the character of Ste Hay in the British soap opera ‘Hollyoaks’.

Kieron Mark Richardson was born on January 12, 1986 in Eccles, Greater Manchester. Initially, the actor made a brief appearance in ‘Hollyoaks: In the City’, and was eventually offered the role of Ste Hay in the main series ‘Hollyoaks’.

Since then, he has worked on a couple more television shows, including joining ‘Dancing on Ice’ in 2010. Richardson was paired with Brianne Delcourt, and they landed third place in the finale. On September 15 of the same year, he came out as gay in the TV program ‘This Morning’.

He was reportedly inspired by Joe McElderry to come out, and he had accepted his sexuality when he was 20 years old. In a recent appearance on The Mirror’s Invite Only podcast, the 38-year-old English actor shared about how homophobes abused him in public, and what he did about it.

Richardson shared,

“I just got really brave and went out the window and I went: ‘What did you just say?’ And then he was like: ‘Nothing, I didn’t say anything.’ Then as the light turned on to green again, he got brave and cocky and then started shouting the abuse again.”

Thankfully, his longtime best friend and ‘Hollyoaks’ actress Jorgie Porter was also there, so she filmed the homophobes and posted the video.

“People knew who it was, so I think they got fired from work. But, you know, it was just a massive shock that that kind of thing still would happen. You don’t want it to happen to anyone, but especially not Kieron, who is the best man in the world,” Porter expressed.

Moreover, Richardson married longtime partner Carl Hyland in April 2015, and welcomed a boy and girl twins via surrogacy in 2017.

