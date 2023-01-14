Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Fashion Stylist Brad Goreski

In another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about celebrity fashion stylist Brad Goreski, shall we?

Goreski was born on August 15, 1977 in Port Perry, Canada. His interest in fashion started when he was only 12 years old when he read his first Vogue magazine. Thereafter, he moved from Canada to California, and studied Art History at the University of Southern California.

After he graduated, Goreski interned at Vogue and W magazines in New York, and he was eventually hired as an assistant at Vogue in the West Coast. Moreover, he started working for Rachel Zoe in 2008, and he was featured in her popular series ‘The Rachel Zoe Project.’

Fast forward to 2012 when he was named as the exclusive brand stylist for Kate Spade NY. Not to mention, Goreski also published his biography titled Born to Be Brad: My Life and Style, So Far. In 2014, he became the new co-host of E! Network’s ‘Fashion Police.’

Moreover, the 45-year-old fashion stylist’s closet is brimming with Christian Louboutin loafers and Tom Ford blazers, and his celebrity clients include Demi Moore, Jenna Dewan, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Hyland, Natalia Dyer, and Rashida Jones, among other famed Hollywood personalities.

Goreski has been married to husband Gary Janetti since 2017, and they have pet dogs named Alice and Theo.

Moving on to his sexy moments that had the internet thirsting for more… 😉

Sources: fashionabc.org, thewallgroup.com