Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Femme’ Actor George MacKay

George MacKay is known for starring in 2012’s British war drama film ‘Private Peaceful’, the romance movie ‘How I Live Now’ in 2013, as well as ‘1917’.

George Andrew J. MacKay was born on March 13, 1992 in Hammersmith, London, and grew up in Barnes with his younger sister. His mother, Kim Baker, is a British costume designer while his Scottish-Australian father, Paul MacKay, works in lighting and stage management.

Advertisement

MacKay’s first professional acting job is the 2003 film adaptation of ‘Peter Pan’ after he was scouted at school and eventually landed the role of Curly, who was one of the Lost Boys. Since then, he has appeared in a number of films, television shows and stage productions, including the queer revenge thriller film ‘Femme’ in 2023.

In the feature, MacKay is portraying the role of Preston, a “closeted street thug” who is ripped and covered with tattoos. A synopsis of ‘Femme’ via Utopia reads:

“Jules’ [Nathan Stewart-Jarrett] life and career as a drag queen is destroyed by a homophobic attack. But when he re-encounters his attacker, the deeply-closeted Preston, in a gay sauna, he is presented with a chance to exact revenge. Unrecognizable out of his wig and make-up, Jules infiltrates Preston’s life, and in doing so, discovers power in a different kind of drag.”

Advertisement

Moreover, it reportedly took the 32-year-old English actor about eight weeks to bulk up for his role, and he recently revealed how he prepared to be “big and scary” for some scenes.

“There is a lot of jumping up and down and tensing up beforehand,” he shared during an episode of ‘Just for Variety’ podcast.

Advertisement

You can see a ripped George MacKay in ‘Femme’s trailer below:

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, variety.com