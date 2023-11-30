Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Fire Island’ Actor Matt Rogers

Matt Rogers is known for co-hosting the pop culture podcast Las Culturistas alongside fellow actor and comedian Bowen Yang.

Rogers was born on March 5, 1990, and he was raised by his parents Richard and Katrina Rogers in Long Island, New York. He then studied at Islip High School where he was crowned as prom king during his senior year.

Advertisement

Thereafter, the comedian attended New York University (NYU) where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Dramatic Writing. Not to mention, Rogers came out as gay while studying at NYU.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he initially intended to study Journalism, however, he found the courage to embrace himself and his passion after a year at NYU. Rogers was able to come out, and he also pursued what he really wanted to do, which is sing, dance and act.

“I spent so much energy in high school pretending I was an all-American jock, and I couldn’t lie for another four years, and certainly not with all those hot guys around,” the 33-year-old comedian told the outlet.

Advertisement

He further expressed,

“Thank God I was good at this, ultimately. Most people would have tried [performing] as a kid and learned about their skills. I hadn’t even had my chance to figure out if I was a flop.”

Moreover, Rogers has done a couple of films and television shows, including starring in ‘Fire Island’, as well as appearing as a guest judge and special guest in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’. Aside from being an actor, comedian and podcast host, he is also a writer, television host and recording artist.

In fact, Rogers recently released a Christmas album titled Have You Heard of Christmas?, which includes some interesting songs like “Lube for the Sleigh”… It looks like it’s going to be a very MERRY holiday season while listening to this album! 😉

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, hollywoodreporter.com