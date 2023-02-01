Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Fire Island’ Actor Nick Adams

In another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the hottie that is Nick Adams, shall we?

Nick was born on June 10, 1983 in Erie, Pennsylvania. He has been interested in acting growing up, and he began performing on stage when he was 9 years old. Around the age of 16, he started to put himself out there to pursue a professional career.

The 39-year-old actor chose to study Musical Theater. He graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater from the Boston Conservatory of Music, which is known for being difficult to get into.

Thereafter, Nick headed to New York, and killed it in the Broadway scene. He was cast in a number of shows, including Chicago, A Chorus Line and Guys and Dolls, among others. Aside from acting, he is also a talented dancer, and he has been one most of his life.

The actor, who is openly gay, is famously known for playing the role of Cooper in the 2022 LGBTQ+ rom-com ‘Fire Island.’ Moreover, Nick adores Central Park, where he likes to stroll around and enjoy the outdoors.

He also loves to take care of his body by working out, which makes sense because he is HOT AF! Speaking of which, let’s admire some of his photos that will have you thirsting for more… 😉

Sources: tvovermind.com, imdb.com