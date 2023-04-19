Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Fire Island’s Conrad Ricamora

Conrad Ricamora is famously known for playing the role of Oliver Hampton in ABC’s ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ series. Not to mention he also portrayed the character of Will in the 2022 LGBTQ+ rom-com film, ‘Fire Island.’

Conrad Wayne Ricamora was born on February 17, 1979 in Santa Maria, California. His parents are Ron Ricamora, who was in the US Air Force, and Debbie Bolender who is a social worker.

The actor’s father, who is believed to be of Filipino descent and is adopted, was born in Manila, Philippines, and eventually moved to the US at the age of 10. Meanwhile, his mother is of German and Irish descent.

Conrad primarily grew up in Niceville, Florida, and he was an avid tennis player. In fact, he was on a tennis scholarship when he attended Queens University of Charlotte, where he graduated with a degree in Psychology in 2001.

The 44-year-old actor first dabbled in acting during his undergraduate studies. He then went to acting school after participating in community theater in Charlotte, North Carolina and Philadelphia.

In 2012, Conrad graduated from the Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Acting Program at the University of Tennessee. Moreover, the actor is openly gay, and he received the Human Rights Campaign’s Visibility Award.

He has been very vocal about his stand on LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media, and in a previous interview with Gay Times, the actor stated:

“We need movies that focus on our trauma. Then, we need movies show us going to the grocery store, show us hanging out with friends, going to the beach, going on vacation. It’s not just about our minority identity.”

“This is something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately, we deserve both and we need both because the trauma that people experience in minority groups, whether it’s a racial minority, or a sexual orientation minority, those traumas are real. We can’t just completely gloss over and say, ‘Oh everything is completely fine and the world’s great.’ So, we need those movies. But we also need to have fun too. I feel like Fire Island does a great job of showing us having fun. Living in the world still, but not making it totally about these deep, heavy topics,” Conrad further expressed.

And now that we’ve gotten to know more about the actor, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy pics, shall we?

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, gaytimes.co.uk