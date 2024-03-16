Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Fire Island’s Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster is well-known for writing and starring in the 2022 queer film ‘Fire Island.’ Not to mention, he also co-produced and co-wrote the hit comedy series ‘The Other Two.’

Joel Alexander Kim Booster was born as Kim Joonmin on February 29, 1988 in Jeju Island, South Korea. As an infant, he was adopted by an American couple, and was raised in a “conservative, white, Evangelical Christian family” in Plainfield, Illinois.

Booster was initially homeschooled until he was 16 when he attended a public school for the first time. Studying at a public school was his “first time being around non-religious people,” although he already knew when he was young that he is gay, but decided to keep it a secret.

Thereafter, his parents found out that he is gay during his senior year of high school when they read his diary, which contained his entries of sexual encounters with other boys. Booster moved out from his parents’ home, and stayed from one house to another until he lived with a family friend.

In a 2022 interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune, the actor opened up about growing with the “intersection of identities” as an Asian gay man.

“When you exist at the intersection of a lot of different identities, like I do, you’re always trying to triangulate … . It’s a very complicated calculus you have to do everyday. Are they coming to me because I’m gay, or because I’m Asian, or because I’m gay and Asian?,” he expressed.

Booster further stated,

“I try not to focus on the day-to-day, but let’s face it, Asian men are treated differently than White men, gay men are treated differently than straight men, and Asian gay men are treated differently as well. There are many different ways to exist when you’re at this intersection, but I’m proud of who I am, and I don’t plan on changing for anybody.”

Moreover, the actor attended Millikin University where he studied Theater for his Bachelor’s Degree. Aside from acting, he is also a comedian, producer and writer, who wrote for the shows ‘Billy on the Street’, ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘The Other Two’.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the talented hottie that is Joel Kim Booster, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his thirst-worthy pics, shall we?

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, sandiegouniontribune.com