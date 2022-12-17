Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Firebird’ Star Tom Prior

Tom Prior is famously known for his role as Sergey Serebrennikov in the British-Estonian historical romance film ‘Firebird.’

In the movie, the 31-year-old English actor plays the character of a handsome young soldier Sergey who has a secret sexual affair with a charismatic fighter pilot named Roman Matvejev (Oleg Zagorodnii) on a Soviet Air Force Base at the height of the Cold War.

On that note, it’s just right to get to know more about this talented hottie with some facts that you probably didn’t know about him.

Prior, whose full name is Christopher Thomas Prior, was born on December 2, 1990 in England, United Kingdom. He attended the Thomas Hardye School, and in 2012, he graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Before RADA, however, the actor studied Performing Arts at Weymouth College. Aside from his famous portrayal in the 2021 film ‘Firebird,’ he has also appeared in other movies and television shows including: Just Noise, Iceland Is Best, Three Girls, Dusty and Me, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Theory of Everything, and Endeavour.

He debuted on the big screen in the 2014 film ‘The Theory of Everything,’ and his TV show debut was ‘Endeavour’ from the same year. On top of being a talented actor, Prior is also a writer and producer.

Now we move on to the moments when the hot actor set Instagram on fire with his steamy photos. 😉

Sources: celebrityageinfo.com, imdb.com