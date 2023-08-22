Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Foundation’ Actor Dino Fetscher

Dino Fetscher is currently starring in Season 2 of the hit TV series ‘Foundation’, which is now available for streaming on Apple TV+.

He was born on June 9, 1988 in Cardiff, Wales. His father is Welsh-Basque while his mother is German, and Fetscher is his mother’s maiden name. The actor is out and proud, and was even crowned as Mr. Gay UK back in 2008.

Aside from starring in ‘Foundation’, he is also known for his roles in the TV shows: ‘Banana’, ‘Cucumber’, ‘Paranoid’, ‘Gentleman Jack’, and ‘Years and Years’. Not to mention, he was nominated as Celebrity Rising Star at the 2017 British LGBT Awards.

Fetscher was just 19 years old when he started dreaming of becoming an actor. Fast forward to the present, and he is now starring in the second season of the hit series ‘Foundation’. He is portraying the queer character Glawen Kerr who is the husband of Ben Daniels’ General Bel Riose.

“It was so refreshing that our characters’ sexualities were just incidental. It wasn’t the event; the event was everything we had to accomplish, the conflicts around empire, our reuniting, and the trauma of everything that happened,” the 35-year-old Welsh actor told Attitude.

Moreover, he also shared his sentiments on LGBTQ+ representation on-screen, stating:

“It’s really important for young queer kids to see a queer character and then to find out that actor is queer in real life. It’s really empowering. Or for a trans kid to see a trans actor playing a trans role, and then they might be able to look up to them; those things are really powerful.”

“I think for the actors who aren’t queer playing queer roles, there’s certainly a respect that needs to be had there, and an understanding and a sensitivity around it,” Fetscher further expressed.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about this hottie, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy pics, shall we? 😉

